Paula Jean Richardson February 26, 1941 - March 4, 2019 Vista Paula Jean Richardson, beloved mother, grandmother, soon-to-be great grandmother, sister, aunt, cousin, and friend, lost her ten month battle with lung cancer. She passed away peacefully at home and joined our Heavenly Father on March 4, 2019, surrounded by loving family.Paula was born in San Diego on February 26, 1941 to parents Paul and Beth Shaw, joining her older sister Sandy. She lived her early years in La Mesa and at the age of nine moved to South Oceanside. She attended South Oceanside Elementary School, Jefferson Jr. High, and Oceanside Carlsbad High School. She loved going to the beach and spending time with her many lifelong friends. While in high school she met her first love, Thomas Richardson. They were married for 27 years and raised their two children, John and Beth Ann, in Oceanside, Carlsbad, and Vista. Paula began her career as a model and, after raising her children, became a receptionist at The Salon in Carlsbad. She later worked for Oceanside Unified School District. Paula then provided comfort and relief to others for fourteen years as a dedicated massage therapist. She also spent many days volunteering for the Children's Home Society.Paula was first and foremost a dedicated mother and grandmother and treasured every moment with her children and grandchildren. The role she took greatest joy in was as "Mimi Daycare", providing her five grandchildren with loving care, mud pies, games, crafts, dress-up, and school pick-up. Paula spent countless hours working in her spectacular garden and enjoying beautiful sunsets from her home. Some of her other passions included refinishing old furniture, traveling to National Parks and California Missions, and spending weekends with her family at her second home on the Rio Hardy in Mexico. She was also a great lover of the music of the 1940's and especially loved dancing with her longtime sweetheart, Leonard Leff. She spent 31 years enjoying life with Leonard, commuting back and forth from Marina del Ray, and he preceded her in death in June of 2018.Paula is also preceded in death by her parents. She is survived by her son John Thomas Richardson (Ann) of San Marcos, daughter Beth Ann Orlando (Emil) of Vista, sister Sandy Surprenant of San Diego, and her grandchildren Jeremy and Jenna Carpenter, Crista Smith, and Kellie and Jerad Richardson. Loving memories of her kind spirit, supportive friendship, and sense of humor will always be cherished by her large circle of friends and extended family. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to The . Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on Mar. 17, 2019