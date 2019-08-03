Home

Paula Ostrow December 3, 1927 - July 31, 2019 carlsbad Paula Ostrow, 91, died at home with her daughters. Born in Santa Monica on December 3, 1927 to Esther and Moe Smill. Paula graduated in the class of 1946 from Beverly Hills High. On August 1, 1948, Paula married Seymour Ostrow. They celebrated 65 wonderful years together. Paula had an incredible sense of style, which showed in everything she did. Paula is survived by daughters, Lisa Ostrow of Carlsbad and Pamela Ostrow of Carmel, and her grandson, Matthew Ostrow Shuman of LA. Services will held at Hillside Memorial Park, 6001 W. Centinela Ave., Los Angeles, at 11am on Sunday, August 4, 2019.
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on Aug. 3, 2019
