Paulajo Menke Trammell May 29, 1925 - March 29, 2019 San Diego Paulajo M. Trammell, 93, born and raised in San Diego, CA, passed on March 29, 2019. Paulajo is survived by her daughter, son-in-law, two grandchildren, grandson-in-law, four great-grandchildren, and friends who will dearly remember her beautiful smile and amazing laugh. Services will be held at the Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church in San Diego, CA, on Wednesday, April 24th at 11 AM.
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune from Apr. 18 to Apr. 24, 2019