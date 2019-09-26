|
|
Paulina Minore July 30, 1928 - September 12, 2019 SAN DIEGO Paulina Minore (nee Agosta), our beloved mother, passed away peacefully at her home on September 12, 2019, at the age of 91. Our mother was smart, funny, hard working, and strong. Both of our parents worked very hard to raise us five children and give us the very best they could. Two of their sons went on to become attorneys (Dominic and Frank Jr.), which made our parents very proud. Paulina was preceded in death by her husband, Frank, and her son, Frank Jr. She is survived by four of her five children, Mary, William, Dominic, and Joseph. She is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews in Michigan and Sicily.Our mother, a devout Roman Catholic, was a member of Blessed Sacrament Church in San Diego since 1960, along with our entire family. She was a Eucharistic Minister for the church, which brought her great joy and honor.We are forever grateful for all of their sacrifices. Their sacrifices gave us opportunities they never had. Both of our parents will forever be in our hearts. Also, we are grateful to our brother, William "Bill" for taking care of her in her final years.A private funeral will be held.
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on Sept. 26, 2019