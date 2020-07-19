Peggy Ann Peggy Alderman October 26, 1939 - May 30, 2020 Escondido Peggy Ann Alderman was born on October 26, 1939 in Moultrie, GA, to James and Ann (Byrd) Alderman. After a courageous fight, Peggy lost her battle with breast cancer on May 30, 2020. She lived at Las Villas del Norte in Escondido for the final year of her life. Peggy is preceded in death by her parents and two of her sisters, Rachel and Janie.Peggy graduated from Moultrie High School in 1957 and was voted the most intelligent girl in her graduating class. She went on to graduate from the University of Georgia in 1961 with a Bachelor of Arts degree. She enjoyed a successful career as one of the first female bond traders on Wall Street in New York City. She then moved to San Francisco where she was a very successful computer software salesperson. She moved to Carlsbad, CA, in 1990 and had a long career as a Realtor in Southern California. She enjoyed living in coastal Carlsbad, CA, with some family close by. Peggy was very proud of her parents and her strong upbringing. She was the eldest of 4 children and was sort of a second mother to the younger ones. She tells the story of holding her baby sister Janie in the back seat of the car on the way home from the hospital. As a teen, she once told a Baptist preacher that he was the one that had the dirty mind, that there was nothing wrong with dancing. She went skydiving and parasailing and had her scuba diving certification. She traveled the world after moving to New York on her own in her early 20s. She had a tattoo of a sun on her shoulder which she referred to as "sunshine on my shoulder." She talked about having her ashes tossed from a plane because she said that was as close to heaven as she was going to get. She had many friends and loved entertaining and decorating her home. She always had a story about her favorite pieces of antique furniture and artwork. Peggy loved helping others. She was loved by all that met her. She touched so many lives and was a blessing to those in need even in the face of her own health and life struggles.She was witty and loved to laugh. She stole the hearts of her medical professionals, her caregivers, and many friends she made over the final days of her life. She made it a point to make every day count and to laugh every day. She will be missed by all who called her a friend.Due to Covid-19 there will be no memorial service at this time. Please take a moment to remember Peggy and how she touched your life. If you are so moved, please consider a donation to The Sister Study Breast Cancer Research, an organization for which Peggy participated in for many years. ?Thank you to all of the caregivers, medical personnel, friends and family that helped enrich Peggy's final year on this earth.



