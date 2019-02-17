|
Peggy Anne Maloney August 7, 1935 - February 4, 2019 San Diego Peggy Anne Maloney, born in Tsingtao, China, 1935, passed away on February 4, 2019 in San Diego, California. Peggy is survived by daughters Marianne and Maureen and son Mark, granddaughters Linda and Sarah, and grandson David. Preceded in death by husband Douglas, daughter Marcella Maloney and grandson Kyle Maloney. The family has a cremation plan. Per her wishes, there will be no funeral or memorial service. Suggested donations to www.childfund.org on behalf of Peggy Anne Maloney.
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on Feb. 17, 2019