Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Peggy Maloney
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Peggy Anne Maloney


1935 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Peggy Anne Maloney Obituary
Peggy Anne Maloney August 7, 1935 - February 4, 2019 San Diego Peggy Anne Maloney, born in Tsingtao, China, 1935, passed away on February 4, 2019 in San Diego, California. Peggy is survived by daughters Marianne and Maureen and son Mark, granddaughters Linda and Sarah, and grandson David. Preceded in death by husband Douglas, daughter Marcella Maloney and grandson Kyle Maloney. The family has a cremation plan. Per her wishes, there will be no funeral or memorial service. Suggested donations to www.childfund.org on behalf of Peggy Anne Maloney.
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on Feb. 17, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.