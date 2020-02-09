Home

Peggy Boone Whittingham

Peggy Boone Whittingham Obituary
Peggy Boone Whittingham February 29, 1924 - January 28, 2020 San Marcos Peggy Boone Whittingham, wife of Hall of Fame Thoroughbred trainer Charles Whittingham, passed away January 28, 2020. She was preceded in death by her husband Charles and son Taylor. Peggy is survived by sister Pat Judge, son Michael Whittingham, daughter Charlene von Bluecher, 11 grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren, and 3 great-great-grandchildren. Memorial Celebration, 2:00 pm, February 29, at 645 E. Solana Circle, Solana Beach, Park Del Mar Club House.
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on Feb. 9, 2020
