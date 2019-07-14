|
Peggy Jane Ruiz August 13, 1932 - June 30, 2019 Chula Vista Peggy Jane Ruiz, 86, of Chula Vista, California, died peacefully at her home on June 30, 2019 while surrounded by her loving family. She was predeceased by her husband, Henry Ruiz, her daughter, Jacqueline Ruiz and sister, Helen Gilbert. Peggy worked as a Switchboard Operator for Pacific Bell/AT&T and retired as a manager after 34 years of service. She is survived by her children: Alejandra Ruiz, Terri Burns, Hector Ruiz, Steve Colabella, Ray Ruiz, Mike Ruiz, Robert Ruiz, David Ruiz and Daniel Ruiz. She is also survived by numerous loving grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Peggy was our "mother duck" and reminded us of the importance of life and family. She loved her music, slot machines, Hawaii and spending time with family. Her sense of humor, quick wit, family pride and endless strength will be her legacy and she will be greatly missed.
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on July 14, 2019