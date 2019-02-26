San Diego Union-Tribune Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
El Camino Memorial – Sorrento Valley and El Camino Memorial Park
5600 Carroll Canyon Rd
San Diego, CA 92121
(858) 453-2121
For more information about
Penelope Lane
View Funeral Home Obituary
Resources
More Obituaries for Penelope Lane
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Penelope Ann Lane

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Penelope Ann Lane Obituary
Penelope Ann Lane March 4, 1944 - February 5, 2019 San Diego Our beloved Penny, 74) went to be with the Lord on February 15th, due to a massive heart attack. She said she wasn't afraid to die and was anxious to see her Mother and her two sons again.She was predeceased by her ex-husband, Jim; her sons, Alan and Curtis Lane; her father, Wallace Buenting, and her mother, Berniece Bradley. She is survived by her sisters, Cynthia Bailey (Bob) and Pamela Thompson of Oregon; her grandchildren, Nicolas and Allison Lane; her nephews, Jeffrey, Michael and Robert Bailey (Teresa), her great-nephews, Jeffrey and Andrew Bailey, and her stepfather, Norman Bradley. She loved her family, fun and Barona Casino, doing crafts and writing poetry.She will be eternally loved and deeply missed by all who knew her.Funeral services February 28, 2019, at 1:00pm at El Camino Memorial Park Chapel, 5600 Carroll Canyon Road in Sorrento Valley.
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune from Feb. 26 to Feb. 28, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of El Camino Memorial – Sorrento Valley and El Camino Memorial Park
Download Now