Penelope Ann Lane March 4, 1944 - February 5, 2019 San Diego Our beloved Penny, 74) went to be with the Lord on February 15th, due to a massive heart attack. She said she wasn't afraid to die and was anxious to see her Mother and her two sons again.She was predeceased by her ex-husband, Jim; her sons, Alan and Curtis Lane; her father, Wallace Buenting, and her mother, Berniece Bradley. She is survived by her sisters, Cynthia Bailey (Bob) and Pamela Thompson of Oregon; her grandchildren, Nicolas and Allison Lane; her nephews, Jeffrey, Michael and Robert Bailey (Teresa), her great-nephews, Jeffrey and Andrew Bailey, and her stepfather, Norman Bradley. She loved her family, fun and Barona Casino, doing crafts and writing poetry.She will be eternally loved and deeply missed by all who knew her.Funeral services February 28, 2019, at 1:00pm at El Camino Memorial Park Chapel, 5600 Carroll Canyon Road in Sorrento Valley. Published in The San Diego Union Tribune from Feb. 26 to Feb. 28, 2019