Penny Rosalie PawelkoJuly 18, 1947 - November 10, 2020CarlsbadPenny, 73, passed away after battling cancer. She was born in Bethesda, MD, to Carl and Genevieve Sapp. Survived by her husband, Rich; her son, Shawn Hollenbeck; her two grandsons, Tyler and Trevor; and brothers, Carl, Jim, and Ken Sapp.Professionally, Penny was a CFP, and actively involved with San Diego Nice Guys, and many other organizations.Donations in Penny's honor may be made to the American Cancer Society