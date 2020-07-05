1/1
Penny Severson April 6, 1948 - June 11, 2020 San Diego Penny (Weast) Severson passed early Thursday morning on her terms, quietly at home, in her sleep, with her family by her side. She was a native San Diegan, educated at Oak Park Elementary, Horace Mann Jr., Crawford Sr. High and Grossmont J.C. Then she was off to Delta Airlines for the next 34 years. She retired in 2003.Penny was a volunteer advocate. She was a candy striper in her teens, worked at a hospital while based in Texas and a faithful worker for the San Carlos Library for almost 25 years. She constantly encouraged her family and friends to volunteer. She was also a brownie leader at Hearst School in Del Cerro, and she drove braille students and their dogs to and from lessons. Penny was a breast cancer survivor for seven-plus years. Penny is survived by her two nephews, Bodie (Park City, Utah), Brett (Big Island, Hawaii), sister Marian Weast (Nevada City, California), Lucy (her beloved Great Dane) and many long-time friends from school, Delta, and the library.No Services can be planned at this time.

Published in San Diego Union-Tribune on Jul. 5, 2020.
