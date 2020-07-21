Pete de Jong February 20, 1927 - July 15, 2020 Escondido Pete de Jong of Escondido, California went to be with his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on July 15, 2020.Pete was born on February 20, 1927 near Aarlanderveen, The Netherlands. He was the second son of Arie and Maartje de Jong. The family moved to the United States in 1949. Pete followed in 1950 after finishing his tour of duty with the Dutch Army in Indonesia. Together the family began Hollandia Dairy in Escondido. As co-owner he spent many years in charge of public relations, marketing, and administration. In 1956 Pete met Rena Dragt at the Escondido Christian Reformed Church. On January 30, 1957 they were married. They were blessed with seven children; enough to fill a station wagon and then some! Many family trips were taken in that station wagon with all the supplies packed on top! Such adventures!Pete was very involved with his church and community. He was a member of the Escondido United Reformed Church and served with the Christian Business Men's Committee, the Oceanside Servicemen's Center and Wednesday Night Evangelism. He was active on the boards of Calvin Christian School, San Diego Farm Bureau and Westminster Seminary. But there was nothing he enjoyed more than sharing the story of salvation through Christ with those he met!Pete is survived by his wife Rena to whom he was married for 63 years. He is also survived by his children Theo & Jeanne de Haan, Arie de Jong, Gerrit & Hinke de Jong, Gilbert & Marjie den Dulk, Peter & Ingrid de Jong, Mark & Elsie Bousema and Sandra de Jong. He leaves behind 34 grandchildren who loved him dearly and 41 great grandchildren with 4 more on the way.He was preceded in death by his son, William de Jong and daughter in law Carol de Jong, also a grandson and a great grandson. Also surviving him are his brothers and their wives, Teun & Hinke, John & Willie and Arie & Anneke de Jong and his sisters and their husbands Ellie & Wim Griffioen, Jet Gailey and Richard & Mary Westra, also sisters in law Shirley, Dita and Helia de Jong. He was predeceased by his brothers Karel, Elso and Kees de Jong.The family suggests memorial donations be made to: Westminster Seminary or Abounding Grace Radio For more information please visit www.alhiser-comer.com