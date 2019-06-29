Peter A. Dingsdale November 28, 1936 - June 25, 2019 San Diego Peter Dingsdale. 82, passed peacefully on June 25, 2019 in San Diego, CA. Born on November 28th, 1936 in St. Helens, Lancashire; the loving son of the late Monica and Benjamin Dingsdale. Peter studied Geology at Manchester University. Peter was in British Intelligence, a geologist in Africa and a teacher before immigrating to California (working for his passage on a Danish whiskey boat in 1965). When Peter arrived in the States he did everything from plumbing, teaching, and data applications for the copper mining industry; graduating from University of Arizona in 1968 as a systems analyst. In 1969 Peter was using his computer skills for the San Francisco Plumbers Union. Peter then moved to Santa Barbara in the early 70s with the Burroughs Corporation and married the love of his life, Shoko Dingsdale. Peter and Shoko bought a small beachfront motel, The Pacific Sands, in Pacific Beach in 1978. Peter eventually retired as the Director of Computers at San Diego State University in 1985. Peter is survived by his sister Wendy Icheln, his niece Monica McGee (Brian), their children Gracie and Seamus McGee, and "Uncle Pete" will be missed immensely by his many friends from all over the world. Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on June 29, 2019