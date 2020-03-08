|
Peter Clark McElmury July 27, 1946 - December 17, 2019 La Jolla Peter Clark McElmury was 73 years young when he passed away on December 17, 2019, in San Francisco. His loved ones were by his side. He was born, the third child, after Scott and Susan, to Clark and Ruth McElmury, on July 27, 1946. His family moved to La Jolla from Minneapolis, in 1951, when his Father, an Episcopal Minister, was assigned to St. James by the Sea Episcopal Church. They stayed to make La Jolla their permanent home. Peter, a 1964 graduate of La Jolla High School, was a U.S. Marine Corps Vietnam Veteran, having served in Viet Nam from April 1967 to May 1968. He also attended the Defense Language Institute in Monterey, CA, where he studied the Vietnamese language. He was a graduate of San Francisco State University and received an MBA from Webster University. Peter and Pat met and married shortly after he returned from Viet Nam. They moved to San Francisco, where he attended college and worked for a while afterwards. They moved back to San Diego, where Danny was born in 1976. He was a devoted family man, a wonderful father, and husband, and together they shared a good life with family, enjoying supporting Danny in school and sports, making a lot of good friends along the way. They moved back to San Francisco in 2001, when Danny, who was going to college there, suggested that they move back because he liked living there and wanted to stay. Easy decision.Peter enjoyed reading historical books, dinners with family, cycling when he was younger, walks after dinner, being at Spreckels Lake with the "Hams" and "Skippers", vacation travels, the SF Giants, living in San Francisco in our little Japantown/Fillmore neighborhood, and visits from family and friends, so he could give them "The Tour". Peter was a happily retired man in San Francisco, spending lots of time with family, and especially little granddaughter, Charlie, the "Light of His Life". He was an active member of SF NERT, Richmond Rod and Gun Club, SF Model Yacht Club, SF Amateur Radio Club, and SF Auxiliary Communications Service. He was the founder of and led the monthly 2Meter Critical Mass ham radio practices at Spreckels Lake, in Golden Gate Park, and was a regular Ham radio volunteer for several San Francisco and Mill Valley citywide events. He is survived by his wife of 51 years, Pat; son, Danny; daughter-in-law Viktoriya; granddaughter, Charlie; brother, Scott (Elaine) McElmury; sister, Susan (Daryl) Bitter, and his nieces, nephews, cousins, in-laws, and friends. God Bless you, our beloved, may you rest in peace forever. A Funeral Service will be held at 10:30 AM, on Friday, March 13, 2020, at Miramar National Cemetery, 5795 Nobel Drive, San Diego, California, with a Celebration of Life/reception to follow.
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on Mar. 8, 2020