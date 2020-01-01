|
Peter George Mitchell June 7, 1962 - December 10, 2019 San Diego Peter George Mitchell, 57, passed away suddenly on December 11, 2019. He was born to Beverly Mitchell and the late George J. Mitchell in San Diego on June 7, 1962. He graduated from Point Loma High School and the University of San Diego. He married his wife, Michelle, in 1998. Pete's love of the water and deep-sea fishing kept him close to the docks. He was a manager at Point Loma Seafoods for many years. His greatest love was for his children, Hannah and John. His heart overflowed with joy at each accomplishment they achieved, which were many. Pete also was a faithful servant of the Lord and devoted many hours to various ministries at church. Pete leaves behind his wife and two children, his mother, his brother Larry and sisters, Lisa and Amy, and seven nieces and nephews. There will be a memorial service at 12 p.m. on Saturday, January 4, 2020, at Mission Valley Christian Fellowship, located at 6536 Estrella Ave., San Diego, CA 92120. The family will hold a reception at the church following the service. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to college funds for Hannah and John email [email protected] for instructions.
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on Jan. 1, 2020