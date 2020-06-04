Peter J Cisek Everett WA Peter J Cisek, 77, passed away in his Everett, WA home on 22 May 2020. Born in Fall River, MA, he graduated from S.E. Mass University in 1970 and entered the US Navy. Commander Cisek was a 24-year Navy veteran who served aboard a total of five ships and on several staffs. In service to his country, he also commanded a Riverine Combat Unit stationed near Quy Nhon, Vietnam. His final tour was as Director of Training, Fleet Combat Training Center Pacific, Point Loma. Before he retired, he had transited both the Panama and Suez Canals and circumnavigated the world.After retiring, he was admitted to the California Bar in 1988, and practiced law for a short time in San Diego. Married to a Naval Officer, he moved with his wife multiple times to support her in her professional pursuits. In 2006, after she retired, the two of them went sailing; first along the east coast and then they crossed the Atlantic to the Mediterranean fulfilling a lifelong dream. After five years in the Med, they sailed back and moved ashore into their Everett home. In addition to his wife of 37 years, RADM Annette Brown, USN (Ret); Pete is survived by his three daughters: Cindi, Kimberly, and Traci plus five grandchildren: Andres, Amaya, Reese, Kyle and Joelle.Private services will honor the man and celebrate his life.



