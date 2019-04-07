Peter Pete' Sanderson 1941 - 2019 La Jolla Longtime Seal Beach resident Peter "Pete" Sanderson died on Sunday, March 31, 2019, due to complications from a stroke. He was 77 years old.Pete was born and raised in La Jolla, California. He and his twin sister, Susan, were the children of Barbara Berkey Sanderson and John William Sanderson II.Pete graduated from La Jolla High School in 1959, and the University of Arizona in 1966. He then went on to become a First Lieutenant in the United States Marine Corps and served in Vietnam.Pete was a member of the U.S. Professional Tennis Association for over 45 years, beginning his career as a teaching pro at the Huntington Harbour Beach and Tennis Club, and working for over 30 years at the Bel Air Country Club in Los Angeles.Pete could often be seen walking down Main Street in Seal Beach, sitting outside his house with a cup of tea, or chatting casually with his many friends. He also served as an usher at St. Anne's Catholic Church on Sundays.Pete is survived by his wife, Joan; his two children, Caroline Sanderson and Elisabeth Perez; his two grandchildren, Henry and Jack Perez; his sister, Barbara Kruming; and his brother, Charles Sanderson.A memorial service will be held on Friday, April 12, at 2:00 PM at St. Anne's Catholic Church on 10th Street in Seal Beach. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Surfrider Foundation at https://give.surfrider.org/fundraiser/2003341 Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on Apr. 7, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary