Peter Dr. Fix It' Swoboda



Alpine

Peter Swoboda, better known as "Dr. Fix It" in Alpine and surrounding San Diego Areas, passed away after a tragic accident. Talk about a Good Man, Peter had a tender and accepting heart, welcoming smile, and strong values and morals. He will be missed by many friends, clients, and loved ones mostly his garden they were always one with each other and his care for mother earth was in his body, mind and soul. December 29, 1952 - July 21, 2020



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store