Phil Dee Curtis February 15, 1945 - April 4, 2019 San Diego Phil Curtis passed away April 4, 2019 after a long illness. A Celebration of Life will be 2:00 pm, May 18 at Care Center Cremation and Burial, 7403 Princess View Dr., San Diego. Phil was a wonderful husband, father, brother, and friend and will be greatly missed. He worked at the post office for 35 years, was a union officer for APWU, and worked in the mail room at Scripps Research. He was an avid fisherman and enjoyed taking his boat out with friends. He collected music all his life; his iPod has thousands of songs. Phil was an active and grateful member of AA with 20 years of sobriety. He is survived by his wife Judy, children Anthony Moore, James Curtis, and Debra Starkey, grandson Jimi, sister Pamela Ziegler, brother Brent Curtis, and many friends of long standing. In lieu of flowers, a donation in his memory to veterans' groups or Meals on Wheels is appreciated. Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on May 4, 2019