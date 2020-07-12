1/1
Philip E. Kirk
Philip E. Kirk November 11, 1941 - June 21, 2020 Temecula Phil passed away with his two daughters by his side on Father's Day. He was born in Bell, CA to James and Kathryn (Zimmerman) Kirk and was the eldest brother to Pat (predeceased), Mike (predeceased), and Melissa. He lived a venturesome life starting with football in high school and served and played football overseas in the Air Force. He was a motocross racer, stock car racer, snow skier, mountain biker, sailor, entrepreneur, and rancher. He is survived by his wife Marilyn, sister Melissa, daughters Deanna, Tracie, and Trista, son Mark, step-daughter Corie, son-in-laws Steve and Jim, and twelve grandchildren. Phil went forward and accepted Jesus as his savior in July 2017.

Published in San Diego Union-Tribune on Jul. 12, 2020.
