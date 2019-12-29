|
|
Philip F. Reynolds SAN DIEGO Beloved husband, father and hero, Phil ascended to heaven December 12, after courageously battling recent physical handicaps. During his 21 years in the Marine Corps, he served two tours in Vietnam, taught at Annapolis Naval Academy and even coached boxing. He earned his Bachelor's and Master's Degrees while in service and retired as Major. Afterward he served as bank Vice-President and distinguished university professor.Phil enjoyed woodworking, athletics and politics but the great love of his life was his wife of 20 years, Nancy Reynolds, who will love him to the end of time. A truly remarkable man, he enriched the lives of many. Predeceased by his parents and sister, he is survived by his brother and sister; four children; eight grandchildren, and a great-grandson. Funeral services with military honors at Miramar National Cemetery December 30, 9:30 am. Please see his memorial page at http://philip-f-reynolds.Forever Missed.com January 28, 1939 - December 12, 2019
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on Dec. 29, 2019