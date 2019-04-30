Philip Martin Phil' Katcher December 20, 1944 - November 16, 2018 Columbus, Ohio Philip M. Katcher, age 73, passed away November 16, 2018. He was preceded by his parents, Arnold and Shirley Katcher and his nephew, Kevin Fink. He is survived by his husband, Trevor Sams; daughter, Tamra Katcher; son, Todd Katcher; sisters, Sue (Michael) Betancourt and Helene (George) Fuchs; nieces and nephews, including Stacey (Laurent) Vasseur; and his grandson, Jack. At Philips request, cremation services have been held. Online guestbook at www.epsteinmemorial.com.Philip was a patron of the arts and donated a great deal of his time to each community in which he lived. Philip was born in Brooklyn, NY and graduated from Brooklyn Tech High School. He lived with his family in Pittsburgh, PA; University Heights, Ohio; Long Valley, NJ; North Park, San Diego, CA; Palm Springs, CA; and Columbus, Ohio. He was a consultant in the insurance industry as well as having other hobbies and businesses, including a travel agency and catering company. Philip was a dear friend, colleague, father, grandfather, brother, son. He was a giving and generous man who asked for little in return. He is and will forever be sorely missed by those who knew and loved him. Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on Apr. 30, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary