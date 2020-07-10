1/1
Philip Wagner April 19, 1932 - July 5, 2020 San Marcos Philip Wagner left us July 5th at 88. Born in New York City to John and Virginia Wagner, Phil grew up in Kew Gardens and graduated from Queens College. He was proud of graduating from Officer Candidate School and his service in the Coast Guard. A handsome guy, people often said he looked like Paul Newman. He married Patricia Ann Shannon March 8, 1958 and moved to San Diego, which he loved, but his advertising career for major department stores took him to Seattle, Spokane, Portland, Denver, Washington D.C., and finally Los Angeles, where he headed advertising for The Broadway. Phil returned to San Diego, launching a fulfilling second career as a small businessperson, as proprietor of The Cove Theater in La Jolla, and Bourbon Street West restaurant in Solana Beach. His professional career was capped by using his advertising knowledge to establish a printing brokerage, where he landed the account to print the catalog for the annual Torrey Pines Golf Tournament. As an avid golfer his entire life, he loved playing Torrey Pines with friends and printing the catalog made him very happy. Skilled at handicapping, he played the horses at Del Mar with Pat until her death in 1999. He is survived by his four daughters (Julie, Jill, Shannon, Elizabeth) and seven grandchildren (Alex, Jeff, Axel, Shane, Rudy, Karina, Riley). Donations to The Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson's Research, www.michaeljfox.org.

Published in San Diego Union-Tribune on Jul. 10, 2020.
