Phillip Raymond Warren July 25, 1943 - June 2, 2020 Vista Longtime owner of Quail's Cleaners in San Marcos and US Air Force Veteran. Preceded in death by his wife, Monique, parents Ralph and Dorothea, and two brothers John and William. Survived by his sister Dorothea Ann Warren; three sons Stephen, David and Daniel; and four grandchildren. An outdoor memorial Mass will be held at St. Mark's Roman Catholic Church on July 22 at 10 am. He will be interred at All Souls Catholic Cemetery in Long Beach at 10 am on July 24. In lieu of flowers, please give to CurePSP.org in his honor.

Published in San Diego Union-Tribune on Jul. 21, 2020.
