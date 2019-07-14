|
|
Phillip Stanley Butcher May 28, 1935 - June 19, 2019 San Diego Phil is survived by his son, Mark Butcher, and his wife, Gina; 4 adopted daughters, Debbie, Denise, Darlene and Dawn; 6 grandchildren, Brandi, Justina, Ryan, Tyler, Madi and Anna; 4 great-grandchildren, Brianna, Isabella, Jaxson, and Maicie; brothers, Ray Butcher, Walt Butcher; sister, Nancy Ryman; numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by grandson, Zachary Butcher; mother and father, Erma and Walter Butcher; brothers, Edward Butcher, Charles Butcher, and sister, Mary Adam. Graveside services will take place on Friday, July 19, 2019, at 11:00 am at Miramar National Cemetery, 5795 Nobel Drive, San Diego, CA 92122.
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on July 14, 2019