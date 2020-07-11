To Ray and Family. Sorry about your loss. I met your brother and wife in the 70's and your sister when we went to Sacramental with my kids. Very nice family. Hugs to all. Lonna
July 17, 2019
Kearny High 1953
When I first met Phil, I noticed a rock hard hand shake, and a face filled with determination. We talked about the days of football at Kearny, and that we both wore the number 42. Without knowing anything else about him, I felt I had met a comrade. Danny Fulkerson, KHS 65
Danny Fulkerson
