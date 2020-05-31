Phyllis Adler Lasser January 8, 1924 - April 24, 2020 La Jolla Phyllis Adler Lasser was born on January 8, 1924, and died with dignity at home with her family on April 24, 2020, in La Jolla, California, at the age of 96. Phyllis is survived by her husband, Elliott, to whom she was married for 75 years, four children, Andrew, Kenneth, Theodore, Robin, five grandchildren, and four great-grandchildren.Phyllis's passion was to observe the world around her and engage in acts of creativity and art in all its forms. She explored sculpting, both in wood and stone, and created on a loom wonderful three-dimensional woven tapestries. She was also an avid collector of folk art, southwestern American Indian baskets, artifacts, and bells, which she collected on her world travels.Phyllis memorialized many of her insights and reflections in a series of poems, written in midlife, that were recently incorporated into a collaborative work of poetry and visual imagery coauthored with her daughter, Robin Lasser. This work, completed just days before her death, brought forth a final burst of creativity and love, and suggests her own ideas on this attempt to characterize her life"I leave footprints in the sand, not castings.Nor will I be molded by words.""Death is closed eyes and another awakening." We will miss her more than we can tell.



