Phyllis Ghio October 13, 1922 - November 24, 2019 La Jolla It is with sadness for our loss and joy in celebrating a long life well-lived, that we announce that Phyllis Ghio passed away peacefully and prayerfully while being surrounded by family, on November 24, 2019. A La Jolla local, Phyllis was the dearly loved widow of Cottardo M. Tod' Ghio. She is survived by her four children, Mark (Patricia), Craig (Carol), Wendy (Michael), and David; grandchildren, Christopher (Jessica), Brandon (Carly), Justin, Miles, and Kaili, along with great-grandchildren Christian, Grayson, and Lola. Phyllis was born in Portland, Oregon, on October 13, 1922, then moved to Los Angeles and Porterville, California. A few years after high school, Phyllis enlisted in the Marines and was among the first group of female Marines Reservists to be stationed at Camp Pendleton. In 2018 she was honored during an event celebrating the 75th anniversary of women Marines serving at Camp Pendleton. After her honorable discharge in December 1945, she moved to Honolulu. While in Hawaii, she worked for American President Lines and began a lifelong love affair with the beauty of the Islands. On her return to San Diego, she met the love of her life, Tod, over the counter of the family fish market. Tod and Phyllis's romance became the talk of Little Italy during the day and even sparked a book, "Confetti for Gino", which chronicled the nice Italian boy who did not marry a nice Italian girl.While Tod worked at growing the family business, Anthony's Fish Grottos, Phyllis, took on the role of a mom raising four children. She volunteered her time at various schools and was a member of the numerous philanthropic groups and a founding member of All Hallows Catholic Parish. Over the years, she has supported numerous charitable organizations ranging from the Zoological Society to Whispering Winds Catholic Family Camp. She enjoyed playing golf at La Jolla Country Club, where she was President of the Happy Hackers and playing bridge with a wonderful group of lady friends. After her family and friends, her great love was the sense of adventure and discovery she enjoyed through traveling the world. With her daughter Wendy as her side-kick, she visited nearly every continent and embraced the "authentic experience" before it became popular. From a hostel in Spain to the Villa D' Este in Lake Como, she reveled in all aspects of travel. Phyllis also had a passion for the stark beauty of the desert and enjoyed a second home in Borrego Springs.Phyllis was a woman with an easy style, quick wit, and a kind heart. She was a wonderful mom, a supportive grandmother, and truly knew how to be a good friend. So many will miss her, may she rest in peace. In lieu of flowers, donations suggested to the Anza Borrego Foundation. Services will he held on Friday, December 20th, at 11:00 am at All Hallows Catholic Church in La Jolla. Reception to follow.
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on Dec. 15, 2019