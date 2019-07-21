Phyllis Hassinger July 29, 1938 - July 5, 2019 Escondido Phyllis Hassinger passed away on July 5, 2019. Phyllis was born on July 29, 1938 in Chicago to Mary and George Tepe. She attended Marquette University, where she met and married a young Marine named Edward Hassinger. Ed and Phyllis began their family in Milwaukee, but after graduation, moved frequently. After moves to Morocco and Hawaii, among others, they settled in Escondido.Phyllis was a valued member of her community, and volunteered in a number of organizations, including Scouts, PTA and the Escondido Republican Club. Phyllis was also active in politics, and served on the Escondido Planning Commission, and the San Diego Flood Control District Advisory Commission. Phyllis was an avid bridge player, and played regularly most of her life. Phyllis had a determined personality, and enjoyed being self-sufficient. Although raised in a big city, she learned to keep chickens and cows, and her extensive garden kept the family well-supplied with fruits and vegetables. She learned to weld, and to repair cars, and often changed the brakes on the family cars. Her enthusiasm for learning new skills was an inspiration to those around her.She is survived by her husband Edward, her five children, Nancy, Joe, Kathy, Mary and Laura, four grandchildren, and her sister, Mary Stien of Peoria, IL. A funeral Mass will be held on Monday, July 22, at St. Mary Catholic Church in Escondido at 10:00 a.m. Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on July 21, 2019