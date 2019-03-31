Phyllis Irene Murrell December 17, 1927 - March 13, 2019 San Diego Phyllis Murrell, ne Tennyson, died on March 13th, 2019 at the age of 91. She had lived in the College Area for over 50 years and worked in a local branch of Bank of America before retiring in 1985, then spent many years as a devoted volunteer at Alvarado Hospital. Country girl at heart, she was forever nostalgic for rural Kansas and the farm where she grew up in the Solomon River Valley, and the small town of Delphos. Her parents were Ruth and Lysle Tennyson; she is survived by her husband Jack Murrell, brother Vic Tennyson, and sons Donald Pilcher, Ronald Pilcher and Marshall Pilcher, as well as many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Besides family, her many passions included church, gardening, square dancing and bridge. There will be a Celebration of Life service Tuesday, April 2nd, 2PM at the Faith Presbyterian Church in the College Area. She will be remembered with great love and fondness. Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on Mar. 31, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary