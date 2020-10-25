Phyllis M. Koons

July 26, 1928 - October 22, 2020

San Diego

Phyllis M. Koons, 92, passed away peacefully on Thursday, October 22, 2020, surrounded by her family. Phyllis was born on July 26, 1928, in Louisiana to the late George and Alice Mathews. Phyllis entertained her family with many interesting stories during her 10 years of employment as the Anaheim Comfort Inn manager before she retired. Once retired, she volunteered at the Oceanside library, the El Corazon Senior Center and local Catholic thrift shops. She was also a very active member of the Catholic Widow and Widowers Club of North County and the Oceanside Newcomers & Friends Club.Phyllis was predeceased by her beloved husband, James L. Koons of 40 years. She is survived by her loving children, James Koons and his wife, Dorothy of Oceanside, Phyllis Lund and her husband, Joel of Westfield, MA; grandchildren, Trevor Koons, Ashley Vanderveen and her husband, Kyle, Brandon Lund and his wife, Jenny, Kelly Lund and Alex Lund. She will be dearly missed by her brother, George Mathews and his wife, Cathy and all of her nieces and nephews.Family was the most important thing in Phyllis's life. She enjoyed listening to music, playing cards with her friends, socializing and completing puzzles, but most recently browsing through her many photo albums and sorting out pictures for all of her children and grandchildren.Due to the current risks associated with the Covid 19 pandemic, funeral services and burial are private. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to The Hospice of North County, 2525 Pio Pico Drive, Suite 301, Carlsbad, CA 92008.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store