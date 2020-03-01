|
Phyllis Norma Cafagna July 22, 1930 - January 19, 2020 San Diego Phyllis was born in Detroit, MI, and moved to San Diego, CA, in 1954. She worked in the restaurant business as a Hostess.She was preceded in death by her parents and sister. Survived by son, Mark Cafagna; daughters, Kelley Ehbrecht and Kimberlee Carlson, along with many grandchildren Viewing Tues., March 3, 2020, 4-8pm at Poway-Bernardo Mortuary. Funeral Wed., March 4, 11am at The Church at Rancho Bernardo. Burial to follow at Dearborn Memorial Park.
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on Mar. 1, 2020