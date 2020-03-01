San Diego Union-Tribune Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Poway Bernardo Mortuary - FD- 1195
13243 Poway Rd
Poway, CA 92064
(858) 748-4101
Resources
More Obituaries for Phyllis Cafagna
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Phyllis Norma Cafagna

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Phyllis Norma Cafagna Obituary
Phyllis Norma Cafagna July 22, 1930 - January 19, 2020 San Diego Phyllis was born in Detroit, MI, and moved to San Diego, CA, in 1954. She worked in the restaurant business as a Hostess.She was preceded in death by her parents and sister. Survived by son, Mark Cafagna; daughters, Kelley Ehbrecht and Kimberlee Carlson, along with many grandchildren Viewing Tues., March 3, 2020, 4-8pm at Poway-Bernardo Mortuary. Funeral Wed., March 4, 11am at The Church at Rancho Bernardo. Burial to follow at Dearborn Memorial Park.
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on Mar. 1, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Phyllis's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Poway Bernardo Mortuary - FD- 1195
Download Now