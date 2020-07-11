Phyllis Rusk November 30, 1930 - June 30, 2020 Camano Island, Washington Phyllis Rusk, 89, of Camano Island, Washington, peacefully passed away Tuesday, June 30, 2020. Phyllis was born on November 30, 1930, in Brawley, CA, to Albert and Tennie Reid. She and her husband, Dave, met at Sweetwater High School in National City when he was 16 and she was 15. They were married on July 3, 1949 in National City, CA. They were able to celebrate being married for 70 years before his passing last November. She had lived in Escondido and San Marcos for many years before moving to Washington to be near family. She was an exceptional artist, having worked in ceramics, china painting and painting watercolors and oils. Her artistic creations will be treasured by her family for years to come. Phyllis was preceded in death by her husband David Rusk III, her son, David Rusk IV and daughter-in-law Jackie. She is survived by her son James; brother Mac Reid; seven grandchildren - Danica, Noel (Stan), David (V) (Kayo), Jason (Carlos), Natawsha, Noah, and Kashmir; 15 great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews. A funeral mass will be held July 18th at 11:00 a.m., at St. Cecilia Catholic Church in Stanwood, Washington.



