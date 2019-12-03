|
Phyllis S. Haynes June 29, 1927 - November 24, 2019 San Diego Phyllis Haynes passed away Sunday, November 24th surrounded by her family. Phyllis was born in St. Paul, Minnesota, to Dean and Caroline Stonehouse. At the age of 10, she moved to San Diego with her family. She attended The Academy of Our Lady of Peace and graduated from San Diego State College. In her early years, Phyllis was an accomplished piano player, ultimately earning herself a college scholarship for music. She and her husband Dr. Vital Haynes were married for 60 years and settled in Point Loma to raise their family. Phyllis had a large and diverse group of friends whose company she cherished. She was also active in numerous civic and philanthropic organizations, especially proud of her many years as a docent at the San Diego Museum of Art. She spent countless hours serving as President of the Women's Auxiliary to the San Diego County Medical Society and as an active member of both The Thursday Club and ARCS. She valued hard work throughout her life and developed a successful real estate business that she managed well into her 80s. Phyllis is survived by three children: Bruce Haynes, M.D. (Lori), Kevin Haynes, M.D. (Mary), and Karen Haynes Dye (Alex Horan), as well as 9 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren. Phyllis was preceded in death by her husband Vital and her son, David Haynes, M.D. Funeral services will be held at 12 noon on Tuesday, December 3, 2019 at St. Agnes Church in Point Loma.
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on Dec. 3, 2019