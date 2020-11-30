I have known Phyllis nearly my whole life as she and Vital were close friends of my parents and socialize in the Mercy Hospital medical circles. Her children: Bruce, David, Kevin and Karen were all successful and were a great source of pride for her. She would often correct me to refer to her as "Mrs. Haines" in my momentary lapse of protocol. I admired that she and Karen looked after their investment properties with great care right up to the end. She was a strong person with great focus who commanded and deserved respect. I miss her, Vital and David.

Paul Yancey

Friend