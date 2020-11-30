1/1
Phyllis S. Haynes
1927 - 2019
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Phyllis's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
In memory of Phyllis S. Haynes.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in San Diego Union-Tribune on Nov. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
3
Funeral service
12:00 PM
St. Agnes Church
Send Flowers
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

5 entries
December 30, 2019
The Docents at the San Diego Museum of Art would like to extend our sincere condolences to the Haynes family. Phyllis was a tireless Docent who worked hard and loved the Museum. When she became a Sustainer, she still attended Docent activities and it was always a pleasure to see her at these functions. We all will miss her presence.
Catherine Jones
December 8, 2019
I have known Phyllis nearly my whole life as she and Vital were close friends of my parents and socialize in the Mercy Hospital medical circles. Her children: Bruce, David, Kevin and Karen were all successful and were a great source of pride for her. She would often correct me to refer to her as "Mrs. Haines" in my momentary lapse of protocol. I admired that she and Karen looked after their investment properties with great care right up to the end. She was a strong person with great focus who commanded and deserved respect. I miss her, Vital and David.
Paul Yancey
Friend
December 4, 2019
A beautiful, gracious lady! I always looked for her at our Creighton University gatherings and was so happy to see her there.
Thanks to Phyllis and Vital for their three sons who have been great friends to our family.
Meredyth Devin
December 3, 2019
My sincere condolences to the family on the loss of your loved one. May the God of all comfort be with you during your time of sorrow. Psalm 145:19
December 3, 2019
Bruce, very sorry to hear of the loss of your mom. Sending peaceful thoughts and that you are filled with loving memories. Kind regards, Terre Duensing
Terre Duensing
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved