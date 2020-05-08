Phyllis Spann April 27, 2020 San Diego Phyllis (Nunes) Spann, 72, was beautiful, loving, and caring, as well as generous. She passed away April 27 after a long illness. In her final days, she succumbed to Covid-19. Phyllis was born in 1947 in Chelsea, Massachusetts. Her family moved to San Diego when she was in junior high school. Many years ago, Phyllis was a runner-up in the annual Miss Cabrillo Pageant in Point Loma. Phyllis is survived by her brother John L. Nunes, sister Suzy Nunes Klepach (brother-in-law Frank), as well as nephews Eric Nunes and Jake Klepach, and niece Stacy Albert.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store