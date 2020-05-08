Phyllis Spann April 27, 2020 San Diego Phyllis (Nunes) Spann, 72, was beautiful, loving, and caring, as well as generous. She passed away April 27 after a long illness. In her final days, she succumbed to Covid-19. Phyllis was born in 1947 in Chelsea, Massachusetts. Her family moved to San Diego when she was in junior high school. Many years ago, Phyllis was a runner-up in the annual Miss Cabrillo Pageant in Point Loma. Phyllis is survived by her brother John L. Nunes, sister Suzy Nunes Klepach (brother-in-law Frank), as well as nephews Eric Nunes and Jake Klepach, and niece Stacy Albert.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in San Diego Union-Tribune on May 8, 2020.