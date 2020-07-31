Pierre Gary Lamoureux Sr. January 9, 1940 - July 25, 2020 OCEANSIDE On Saturday July 25, 2020, Pierre Gary Lamoureux Sr., a brother of four, a loving husband and father of two children, two step-children and six grandchildren, passed away in Singapore surrounded by loved ones, at the age of 80. Pierre was born on January 9, 1940 in Pensacola, FL to Ted and Edith Lamoureux. They were a military family that traveled the country and ended up in San Diego where he played football for both Lincoln Junior High and Lincoln High School. Shortly after he married Lynn Yvonne Barney, he joined the Army and served for his country. After his service he ultimately settled in the town of Vacaville, CA where he started his family with son Gary, and daughter Monique. Pierre worked for the Federal Government as an Electrician/Communications Systems Subject Matter Expert (SME) and supported the US Navy for over 30 years. He received several awards for his work and special recognition for the work he did in Saudi Arabia during Desert Shield. Later he suffered the tragedy of losing his wife in 1999, and daughter in 2006. He enjoyed traveling, camping, fishing, watching football, bowling, golfing with brother Mike, eating with family and most of all, loved spending time with his grandchildren.Pierre was remarried to Margaret Lim and spent over ten years loving and growing with his extended family in Singapore. Pierre was preceded in death by his father, Ted, his mother, Edith, his brother, Leonard, his wife, Yvonne, and his daughter, Monique. He is survived by his wife, Margaret, his son, Gary, his step-son, Clyde, his step-daughter, Charmaine, his grandchildren, Miranda, Siena, Cayden, Kato, Ranulph, Rollo, brothers, Ted and Mike, and several cousins, nieces and nephews. The service is July 28, at St. Mary's of the Angles in Singapore. There will be a service in San Diego at a date to be determined.



