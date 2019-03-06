Resources More Obituaries for Pieter Verboom Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Pieter Johannes Verboom Sr.

Pieter Johannes Verboom Sr. January 18, 1940 - February 25, 2019 Chico Pieter Johannes Verboom Sr. was born on January 18th, 1940, in Nieuwerkerk a/d IJssel, Holland. He is survived by his sweetheart of over 60 years, Lani. "The Best Opa Ever" went home to be with his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on February 25th, 2019. Pete and his family emigrated from Nazi-occupied Holland to America in 1946. They arrived in Southern California and settled in the Buena Park area to begin what would be decades of the dairy business. From 1946-1966, they dairyed in Buena Park until Pete moved to Pala Dairy in San Diego County with his wife Lani and their 3 children at that time. Pete and Lani's days there were filled with a lot of hard work and family. In 1968, they, along with 6 other Dutch families, started Rancho Community Church in Temecula, CA. At that point there were more cows than people in the area and, as the area grew, so did the church and the ministries that they were involved in. Starting in the late 80s, while still managing his dairy in Pala, he helped all 4 kids start their own dairies in Northern California and Idaho. Then, in 2000, he relocated his dairy from Pala to Road 27 in Orland, where he retired from the dairy business in 2002. Anyone who knew Pete knew that, yes, he loved the dairy business, but more than that, he loved people. If you needed any sort of support, encouragement, or a hug, Pete was your man. When he relocated ("retired") in Orland, he continued to stay busy raising heifers, buying and selling cows at the auction yard, and the occasional building projects with local friends: The Butte College Center in Orland, Providence Christian Schools, WestHaven Assisted Living, and refurbishing the Murdock Schoolhouse from the early 1900s on their private residence. "Blessed to be a blessing" was his life's motto because of all that his Savior Jesus Christ had done for him. Opa is survived by his wife Lani, his four children and their spouses, 17 grandkids, and 6 great-grandkids. A memorial service will be held at 1:00 P.M. on Saturday, March 9th at the Providence Gym in Orland, California (6290 County Road 12, Orland, CA 95963). Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on Mar. 6, 2019