Pietro Pete' Buompensiero November 23, 1939 - June 15, 2019 San Diego Life-long commercial fisherman taken from us suddenly. Predeceased by parents, Matteo and Antonina Buompensiero. Survived by wife, Theresa; daughter, Caroline (Jeff) Tomlinson; son, Matteo; granddaughters, Tessa and Josie; sisters, Rosalie (Jerry) Bowen, and Esther Buompensiero; brother, Joe (Marcia) Buompensiero, beloved nieces, nephews, extended family, and life-long friends. Services: Tues., July 30, 2019 at 2 pm at Our Lady of the Rosary Church, 1668 State St., San Diego.
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on July 21, 2019