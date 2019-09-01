|
Predrag Pete' Mitrovich December 30, 1926 - August 14, 2019 Carlsbad Noted San Diego banker and financier Pete Mitrovich died at the age of 92. Pete was the Executive Vice President of San Diego First National Bank, and CEO of the Percy H. Goodwin Company, of San Diego. He was also an owner of Continental Textile Company and MedTex Textile Company of St. Louis, Missouri, Elmwood Memorial Cemetery of Birmingham, Alabama, Valley Forge Memorial Cemetery of Valley Forge, Pennsylvania, P.M. Air Transport Company of Phoenix, Arizona, and The International University in Bushey, United Kingdom. He was also part of the original ownership groups which were awarded television licenses for Channel 51, KUSI, in San Diego, and Channel 51, KPPX, in Phoenix, Arizona. Pete was born in Dubrovnik, in the former Yugoslavia. As a teenager during World War II, he fought with the underground resistance groups, allied with the west, against the Nazi German occupation of Yugoslavia. His main duties were to help rescue allied pilots shot down over Yugoslavia, and to act as messenger between resistance units. After the Communists swept through Eastern Europe, he went to Italy as a displaced person, where he served as an aide to British intelligence in various refugee camps. Pete came to the United States in 1948, at the age of 22, when he received a job on a merchant ship heading to New Orleans. He came to San Diego, and joined the then First National Trust & Savings Bank in 1950. He graduated from San Diego City College, and joined the Marines during the Korean War. He became a United States citizen in 1953, after a private bill, solely for his citizenship, was introduced in Congress by then Congressman Bob Wilson. This was the first such bill of its kind.He was awarded the Harold Stonier Award for achieving the highest score out of a class of 147,000 banking students throughout the United States. He also received the Community College League of California Distinguished Alumni Award. Pete quickly rose through the ranks of the First National Bank, becoming the head of foreign investment at 31, commenting extensively on macroeconomic policy and international markets, and then becoming Executive Vice President, where he was in charge of lending throughout the country. He then ventured outside of the bank, purchasing the Percy H. Goodwin Company in San Diego, and businesses throughout the country and in Western Europe. Pete was on the board of directors of several San Diego institutions, including Children's Hospital, the Reuben H. Fleet Space Museum, Greenwood Memorial Park, United States International University, and Francis W. Parker School. A son of a celebrated Priest, he was also a President of the St. George Serbian Orthodox Church in San Diego, a lifetime member of the St. Stevens Serbian Orthodox Cathedral, and a major fundraiser for many Serbian Orthodox churches, including St. Sava Church in Belgrade, which is one of the largest church buildings in the world. In 1989, the Patriarch of the Serbian Orthodox Church awarded Pete the First Order of St. Sava, the highest award given by the church to a lay person. Finally, as a decades long San Diego Chargers fan, and former Charger owner Gene Klein's banker, his family firmly believes that he was the first to coin the phrase "same old Chargers" back in 1969.He now joins his wife Myra, who passed away in 1989, and is survived by his four children, Robert, Desiree, Gregory, and Mark, his daughters-in-law Lisa Mitrovich, and Miki Mitrovich, and his grandson, Jameson Mitrovich. He was buried at Greenwood Memorial Park on August 24, in a private service. Memorial donations may be made to the St. George Serbian Orthodox Church in San Diego, California.
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on Sept. 1, 2019