Preston William Holdner

September 25, 1940 - November 9, 2020

Santa Maria

Preston was born in St. Louis, MO, to Wayne and Adelaide Holdner. He graduated from Eastern Illinois University and made his way to NYC where he worked for McGraw Hill. It was there that he met his beloved departed wife of 33 years, Mary Holdner. Preston and Mary moved to Del Mar, CA in 1970 where he started The Media Guild educational film company, which he ran successfully for 30 years. Preston was a life member at Southwestern Yacht Club where he enjoyed many years of sailboat racing. He was a parishioner at St. James Catholic Church in Solana Beach where he was a member of the choir and served as a Eucharistic Minister to the sick. Preston is survived by his children, Preston Holdner, Jr., Corinner Holdner, Regi Holdner, his Daughter-in-Law Kari Holdner, his grandchildren Aidan, Kai and Quinn Holdner and his sister Zora Hansen.



