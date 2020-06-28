Priscilla A. Murphy January 27, 1948 - June 17, 2020 San Diego Murphy, Priscilla Anne, nee Marron. Daughter of Joseph and Anne Marron. January 27, 1948 June 17, 2020. Beloved sister. Retired high school educator. Committed advocate and teacher for those facing emotional and educational challenges; as well as those less privileged and all underdogs. Irish Proud and willing to stand up for rights. Trekked through India and Afghanistan in 1974. Capable swimmer, tennis player and horsewoman. Enjoyed good books. Pet lover. Her beloved Pippa misses her. Wounded in the Granite Hills HS shooting in 2001, back at work within a week. Always grateful to her fellow educators who protected her that day and El Cajon Police Officer Richard Agundez who saved lives, as well as Deputy Sheriff Angel Pearl. Survived by her dedicated and deeply loved life companion Tommy Velasco and his son Che Velasco, as well as brother Paul Marron; sisters Betsy Patridge & Jill Marron Cooney; nephew Victor Marron and nieces Natasha Marron and Marron Anne Cooney. Deeply missed by good friend Karen McAdams and other fellow retired teachers. Ashes will be scattered at sea. In lieu of flowers and other memoriam, donations to Father Joe's Villages (St. Vincent de Paul), San Diego.



