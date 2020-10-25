Prudence Joy 'Prudy' Walsh
May 20, 1943 - October 16, 2020
San Diego
Prudy, also known as Joy, was born in Three Rivers, Michigan, before she moved to Grosse Pointe Farms outside of Detroit.After graduating from Michigan State with a degree in special education, she moved to California to teach at Orange Glen high school here in San Diego. She made her home in Mission Beach, where she met her husband, John, at the beachcomber. They married in Hong Kong in 1968. That same year she got her Master's degree at San Francisco State.After John left the Navy, they went to Emory University in Atlanta, Georgia, and in a roundabout way made it back to San Diego in 1975.Prudy taught special education in the San Diego Unified School District for more than 30 years. Hers was a special calling to which she was deeply devoted. The last some 15 years were at Bay Park Elementary and Clairemont High School. At Clairemont, she ended up teaching some of the children she had previously taught at Bay Park.In her spare time, Prudy played a lot of tennis with the many friends she acquired in Pacific Beach and Carmel Valley. She also joined exercise classes, which she enjoyed immensely, especially if she enjoyed the music.She is survived by her husband John; son Mark (Julie) children Charley, Elizabeth Joy, Cassidy and Ryan; daughter Tara children Nathan and Keira and son John Jr. A funeral Mass will be held Thursday, October 29, at St. Therese of Carmel Church at 11:00 a.m. The Mass is live streamed and may be viewed at https://www.sttheresecarmel.org/livestreamdata
. A celebration of her life will be held on a future date as Covid conditions permit.