Obituary Condolences Flowers Rachel Ann Moore Freitas April 28, 1954 - April 8, 2019 San Diego/Point Loma Known for her big heart and tirelessly helping others, Rachel Freitas will be missed by her family, her community, and all who knew her. She was a business woman, mother, grandmother, mentor, colleague, and a wonderful friend. She was born to William Elliott and Shirley Fay of Minneapolis, but she was raised by her adoptive father, Donald Welchman. She slipped peacefully into death, the result of a gradual decline from a B-cell brain lymphoma, complicated by aggressive chemo- and hormone replacement therapy. She was a fabulous homemaker and fantastic mother. By profession, she was a paralegal and worked for several downtown and uptown law firms. For many years she also worked in customer service, in a variety of industries. She brought her business and legal acumen to assist in running her husband Basil's company, DeFreitas Construction, and was general manager at Centaurus Prime for many years. But her real claim to fame was her organizational skills and the delight she took in arranging, organizing, and running parties. She founded Fountain Party Rentals in 1986 and sold it in 1998. Those were very happy times for her, in spite of 80-hour workweeks. Rachel will always be known for her enormous heart and generosity: she would give you anything, even when she did not have enough herself. She had a tremendous force-of-will, and always rose above blockades, with her "Plan B," "Plan C," "Plan D," etc. until she finally prevailed, or ran out of letters. She always had purpose, strength, and principles. She was kind, and loved humor. Above all, she remained loyal to her community, her associates, and her friends. Her smile and upbeat personality infected anyone she came in contact with. She was romantic and sensitive, and her enthusiasm for life was contagious, too. She was a true friend. She was preceded in death by her biological parents, and her husbands: John Moore and Basilio Freitas. She is survived by her father, Donald Welchman, her brother, Donald Welchman Jr., her children Mariah, Gabriel (Keri), Michael, and Michelle (David), along with six grandchildren: Aliah, Gavin, Nathaniel, Isabella, Vivian, and Basil. She will be sorely missed by her community, her many friends, and those who were touched by her. Services and Rosary will be at St. Agnes Church in Point Loma at 9:30 AM on 30 April, 2019, followed by a mass at 10:00 AM. A celebration of life will follow at the Bali Hai at 11:15. We welcome all for what Rachel would have wanted: "one last party". In lieu of flowers, please donate to the San Diego Rescue Mission, 120 Elm Street, San Diego 92101. Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on Apr. 28, 2019