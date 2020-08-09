Rachel Ann Templeton
May 14, 1962 - August 4, 2020
Rachel Ann Templeton, San Diego native and life-long East County resident, went to Heaven Tuesday, August 4th in her Blossom Valley home. She was among her loving family.Rachel was born May 14, 1962 at Grossmont Hospital, the eldest daughter of Joseph and Sheila Martinez. She had four siblings, David, Sarah, Aaron and Mary Anne. In 1981, she graduated from Grossmont High School. She married her husband, Paul Templeton in November 1987. They raised three children, Derrick, Tiffani and Wade. For thirteen years, Rachel was a licensed daycare provider. This enabled her to work from home and raise her family. She loved being a mother and put her energy towards raising her children. At age 30, Rachel returned to college to pursue her education. She graduated from San Diego Christian College with a bachelor's degree in Human Development. She had a 19 year career with the Cajon Valley Union School District where she excelled as a SECA in the Special Education community. In her mid-forties, Rachel pursued her life-long interest in property management and development. With her husband, they built two houses and remodeled several others.A devout Christian, Rachel had tremendous faith that inspired her friends and family. Her joy of life, strength and determination were an example to all. She was part of a women's bible study group at Shadow Mountain Church where her faith grew and flourished.Rachel was known for her great sense of humor, kindness, intelligence and beauty. She was a loving wife, wonderful mother, grandmother and genuine friend who was an example in compassion, strength and courage. Among her many interests, she enjoyed music. She played the flute and developed a passion for the harp. Rachel was a world traveler and was passionate about art, history, and culture. Her favorite destination was camping with her family in the Sierra's.She is survived by her loving husband, Paul, their three children, Derrick, Tiffani, and Wade, and two grandchildren, Lillian and Miles. Memorial services will be postponed until 2021. An intimate gathering for the family will be held in late August. Please share a memory about Rachel on the Featheringill website. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the American Cancer Society
or St. Jude.