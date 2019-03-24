|
|
Racquel E. Provencio November 30, 1971 - March 18, 2019 San Diego Raquel E. Provencio passed away on March 18, 2019. Born on November 30, 1971, she leaves behind her mother, Patricia Provencio, her father, Paul Provencio, her brother, Anthony Provencio, aunts, niece, nephew, and extended family.Raquel's happy disposition helped her overcome challenges in her life. She enjoyed movies, music and loved gambling at a local casino. She was a kind soul with a big heart and a beautiful smile, and will be missed by her many friends. The family will have a private celebration of life. Your thoughts and prayers are appreciated.
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on Mar. 24, 2019