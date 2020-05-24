Radames J. Rod' Rodriguez West Covina He wanted to put his arms around the whole world, and burned to make it all right. It is for that he will be loved and remembered. Survived by his sister, Christy Hendrickson, his children, Christopher and Anna, daughter-in-law, Paula Lee, grandchildren, Madison, Sophia, and Nicholas, and former wife, Karin. Preceded in death by brother, Pete, and parents, Pedro and Lucia. August 22, 1934 - May 7, 2020



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store