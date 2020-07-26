Raeburn McInnes November 14, 1942 - July 17, 2020 San Diego Raeburn McInnes was born on November 14, 1942, in Edinburgh, Scotland, to Duncan McInnes and Helen McInnes. Sadly, Rae's journey with Alzheimer's ended on July 17, 2020. He passed away peacefully in the arms of his loving wife, Nota.Rae earned his bachelor's degree in Mechanical Engineering and served an apprenticeship in Scotland before moving to San Diego in 1964. Later in his career, he completed the Executive Program for Scientists and Engineers at UCSD.The Engineering training led him to a forty-five-year career in various Engineering Design and Management positions of Aerospace and Marine applications. During his career, he worked at National Steel and Ship Building, RMI, Rohr Industries, and Goodrich Corporation, where he was the Director of Worldwide Aftermarket Technical Support; A-350 Nacelle Program. That position took him to England, where he and Nota lived in Ascot for two and a half years.Rae and Nota traveled the world extensively, having visited many countries and seen most of the wonders of the world. Many lasting friendships were established along the way. As his last assignment with Goodrich Corporation, before retirement, Rae accepted a position to be on-site Executive at Airbus, Toulouse, France, where he and Nota enjoyed the French culture for three glorious years. Rae was a fascinating and amazing man with so much passion for life and love for his family. He was a loving, father, granddad, and husband. He made many friends near and far and will always be remembered as the Scottish Gentleman - a man of integrity, charm, and grace. Rae enjoyed sports, but his real love was for soccer. He played the game in his youth in Scotland and continued in his adult life. When Rae arrived in San Diego in 1964 without a job; the first thing he did is to find where soccer was being played. Fortunately for him, he found a soccer team and a job on the soccer field. Rae enjoyed the poetry of Robert Burns, and he and Nota often attended the annual Burns Supper in Alloway, Scotland, home of Robert Burns. Rae had a talent for verse himself, always ready to write a poem to celebrate a special occasion for family and friends.Rae was preceded in death by his parents, Duncan McInnes, of Edinburgh Scotland and Helen Skelton of Wallaroo, Australia. He is survived by his loving wife of 34 years, Nota; his children, Jason McInnes, Dawne Loveday (Tom) and his stepson, Peter St. John (Michelle). He is also survived by his six grandchildren: Alexa, Gabby, Connor, Jamie, Cameron, and Rylie. They all adored him, and he loved them very much.Rae will be missed by all who knew and loved him. Interment will be held at Greenwood Mortuary, Hedge Estate, Mirror Lake on August 13, 2020, at 11:00 AM. Unfortunately, due to the current CDC restrictions on public gatherings, the services will be private.In Lieu of flowers, a donation in Rae's memory may be made to St. Gregory of Nyssa, Greek Orthodox Church: 1554 Jamacha Rd. El Cajon CA. 92019 or Alzheimer's Association
of San Diego.