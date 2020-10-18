Ralph Esquivel

April 17, 1958 - October 4, 2020

VISTA

Ralph "Ralphie" Esquivel, 62, of Vista, California, passed away on Sunday October 4, 2020 in Las Vegas, NV.Ralph was a Vista High School graduate and a star athlete. He was an accomplished General Contractor and joined the Local Carpenters Union #1977 when he moved to Las Vegas, Nevada.In his spare time he enjoyed NHRA, NASCAR, fishing on Lake Mead, raising animals and spending time with his family. He was a humble, kind and generous man. He will be remembered most by his quiet strength and witty sense of humor. He was a friend to many, most importantly he was a son, a brother, a father, and a papa. He is survived by his parents, Ralph "Chopas" and Gloria Esquivel of Vista, his brother, Glenn Esquivel of Vista, his four children, Naomi Roth of Vista, Roarke Esquivel of Vista, Kirstin Espinoza of Las Vegas, and Luis Esquivel of Las Vegas, 12 grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. He is greatly missed.A celebration of life will be planned and details will be available on social media at a later date due to the current restrictions.



