Ralph F. Kling August 27, 1924 - March 28, 2020 Ramona Ralph F. Kling (1924-2020): Fighter Pilot, POW, Coach, EducatorBorn in Mead, Nebraska, on August 27, 1924, Ralph, his parents, and his four brothers moved to the California central valley to farm when Ralph was only four. He and his high school sweetheart, Irene, held hands as they listened to the declaration of World War II. Ralph first went to Cal Berkeley, but soon entered the Army Air Corps along with his twin brother. Before shipping off to Europe, Irene joined him in Florida where they were married on February 18th, 1944 (76 years ago). Ralph flew the P-47 Thunderbolt for the 365th Fighter Group. They flew on D-Day across Normandy and then mainly in support of Patton's army. His plane was named "POPPY" after the California wildflower. He had many encounters but successfully shot down one ME109. On his 68th mission, Ralph's plane was shot by strafing, it caught fire and he was badly burned. He parachuted and was quickly captured by the German army. He was eventually sent to Stalag Luft III, where the "Great Escape" had occurred earlier. Before being liberated, the whole camp was marched for three days and nights without food or water. After the war, Ralph completed his education and began his 35-year career in education. After initially coaching baseball and other sports, Ralph quickly moved into administration. He was the principal of the Fremont Union High School in Sunnyvale, California, for over eleven years. As a principal, he was progressive and innovative. During this time, Ralph was very active in the Air Force Reserves, Lion's Club, and other community activities. Many of his students remain close family friends. After retiring and moving to Ramona, Ralph briefly worked at HP, became an ardent Padre fan, and actively supported the San Diego POW group. He served as AXPOW regional director and as a vice commander of the San Diego POW Chapter One. Ralph lead the effort to build and install "Liberation" a 12 ft. bronze statue representing the moment of a POW liberation. The statue was installed at the Miramar National Cemetery. Ralph and Irene participated in all the SD POW activities such as display days, Veterans and Memorial Day parades and other veteran events. Ralph passed away peacefully in his sleep on March 28th, 2020 of natural causes negative for covid 19. He was 95. Church services will be held at the Spirit of Joy Lutheran church in Ramona and military services will be held at Miramar National Cemetery after the pandemic allows large gatherings. He is survived by his wife of 76 years, Irene, two daughters, Joann and Janet, two grandsons, Jason and Jarod, and six great-grandchildren, as well as the sole surviving twin brother Roger Kling of Turlock, CA. Ralph was a friend and mentor to many. He will be missed and fondly remembered.
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on Apr. 5, 2020